The Aldridge Sawmill is one of the few remaining relics of the company town that hundreds made their home in the early 20th century.
Today, the sawmill is abandoned in the Angelina National Forest, not far from the Neches River. Four buildings make up the historic location; a mill, a power plant, a fuel building and a dry kiln, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s forest service.
“Old Aldridge Sawmill and much of the surrounding area is under the stewardship and administration of the U.S. Forest Service, Angelina National Forest,” said Kimpton Cooper, district ranger. “The area is periodically patrolled by Forest Service personnel, however, generally this area, like most of the National Forest, outside of developed recreation areas, provides a more independent user experience.”
Mississippi-born William Hal Aldridge had the original wooden sawmill constructed in 1905. That same year, Aldridge Lumber Company formed in a partnership between Aldridge and John Henry Kirby, president of Kirby Lumber Company. The year after the company’s founding, Burr’s Ferry, Browndel & Chester Railway Company built a spur into the mill. The railroad was completed for the new town of Aldridge in January of 1907, according to an article from The History Center in Diboll, and the town of Aldridge persisted as a typical company sawmill town.
A federal census taken in April and May of 1910 said there were 562 inhabitants in “Aldridge Village.” Of them, 248 were identified as black or mixed race. There were 64 white children and 22 black or mixed-race children attending school within that year.
By 1911, the town had a warehouse and hotel in addition to homes and the company store and offices. That same year, the sawmill burned in a late August fire. A new mill was made that produced 125,000 board feet of lumber per day due to upgrades. The mill, however, burned again just a few years later, according to The History Center.
As Aldridge’s health declined and debts mounted, along with the mill’s failures to meet the standards set by Kirby, Aldridge chose to move to El Paso and liquidated his assets. Kirby Lumber Company acquired the mill and continued to run it on a limited basis until 1923, when it finally closed.
The township of Aldridge was abandoned in 1927, and Kirby sold the lands to the National Forest Service in 1935.
To this day, the area surrounding Aldridge remains a camping and hiking area for recreational use.
“Boykin Springs Recreation Area is a popular camping area and day use recreational area in the vicinity of Old Aldridge,” Cooper said. “Boykin Springs Recreation Area and Old Aldridge Sawmill are connected via the Sawmill Hiking Trail. The trail is approximately 2.5 miles in length and is a relatively easy hike. However, hikers should be prepared with water and other essentials (e.g. weather-appropriate clothing). Rules for camping at Boykin Springs Recreation Area are posted at the campground entrance, which can be accessed from state Highway 63 between Zavalla and RR 255 junction with Hwy. 63. No camping is allowed at the Old Aldridge site itself. The area is closed to public visitation between sunset and sunrise.”
Although hikers are welcome, no off-road vehicles or horses may be ridden in the Aldridge area. Entering the buildings themselves is not encouraged due to potential danger.
“We discourage visitors from entering the buildings due to their age and for protection of visitors and the structures,” Cooper said.
