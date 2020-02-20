AUSTIN — Redistricting and the 2020 election were at the forefront of local leaders’ minds on Wednesday during Lufkin/Angelina County Day in Austin.
Opening the conference at noon, Texas Tribune co-founder Ross Ramsey spoke to community leaders about the current political environment using information garnered from his experience as a political reporter. After conducting an overview of major events in the presidential race, he said the Democratic Party may be focusing more on state and federal congressional elections because of the available funding options.
Congressional positions are valuable this year, he said, especially because of the census and redistricting.
State Rep. Trent Ashby and state Sen. Robert Nichols emphasized the importance of participating in the 2020 Census during a joint speech to the crowd.
The census is nearly ready to get underway, and a big complaint from 2010 was about how much Lufkin was undercounted, the Republican lawmakers said.
The Census Bureau is rolling out online self-reporting options this year, which Ashby said he hoped would help prevent a repeat of 2010.
“Every 10 years, when the United States Constitution says we’re going to do a census, we’re going to have that census,” Nichols said. “Then they’re going to give us those numbers close to the beginning of next session and that will tell us how many each of us will have to represent.”
He said the region is growing, but not at the same speed as the urban areas. As a member of the Senate Redistricting Committee, he’s already begun looking at the numbers and is concerned about how tough the redistricting will become.
“I’ve never lost so much sleep over one particular issue, but I just couldn’t sleep in 2011,” he said.
Ashby agreed, saying redistricting will be the largest issue facing the Legislature. He said it may require cities and counties to redraw their ward and precinct lines, as well.
Both stressed the importance of being counted. Even if a person is undocumented, they said the process is protected and that it would bring more money to the region for important services.
For the 87th legislative session in 2021, Ramsey also said to look for the Speaker of the House race, property taxes, school finance, taxpayer-funded lobbying and the economy to be big-ticket issues.
Luis Saenz, Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff, broke down the role of the governor and the typical issues the office faces. Laughing, Saenz said the one issue keeping the governor up at night is the number of people migrating to Texas daily — between 1,000 and 1,500 — and the need to have the infrastructure ready for them.
The state is doing well economically, he said, adding that Abbott’s biggest with so many moving to Texas from California is that they not bring their California ideals with them.
He also said the state is leading in wind energy and building up its solar energy, while coal has become a dirty word.
Saenz also took questions from the crowd, which prompted Ashby to ask for an update on COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Saenz said the state was given several repatriated U.S. citizens to hold for 14 days while health officials made sure they were not sick. He said Wednesday was the 14-day benchmark, and that several will be released to their families and friends.
Nichols asked about the governor’s role in economic development and what East Texas could expect. The governor’s role is to bring development to the region, Saenz said. He also said Abbott’s office is making plans to be even more aggressive in the coming years.
Harrison Keller, a commissioner from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, spoke to the attendees about higher education issues in Texas. He said the state board is refocusing its efforts to reach first-generation students, middle class-income students who bear the brunt of the student loan debt and students who have college credits and some debt, but no degree.
The commission wants to bring more students into secondary education, and not just for four or more year degrees, but for certifications to help them reach higher-paying jobs.
Hector Valle, senior deputy director governmental relations; state Rep. Phil King, chair of House redistricting committee; and Chancellor John Sharp, Texas A&M University System, made other presentations during the day.
A reception after the event provided attendees the opportunity to meet with key legislative and regulatory leaders, as well as network with other East Texans interested in government affairs.
Gene Carrier, president of East Texas Asphalt, said he was most excited for the opportunity to network with people from the state and to hopefully introduce them to new ideas.
“I have no big agenda,” he said. “But probably at the reception I may interject an idea or two to Senator Nichols or Trent Ashby about our roads. You have to plant a seed every once in a while.”
He does not believe there is enough funding for road construction in East Texas. The biggest pump in funding has come from the large projects like the U.S. 69, he said.
Nathan Pruitt, human resources director for the Georgia-Pacific particle board plant, said the event has helped him network with people he didn’t know existed. He found many movers and shakers in Angelina County who were doing things, often without the recognition they deserved.
“It was really great meeting our state representatives,” he said. “It was really rewarding just to see how our government works and how that all connects back to East Texas.”
