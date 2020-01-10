HUDSON — The Hudson City Council on Thursday agreed to share a representative with Hudson ISD to serve on the Angelina County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Kenneth Walker will represent both the school and city for the next two years. City council member George Knight abstained from the vote. Council members Juan Ramos and Terry Taliaferro were absent during the meeting.
“This is something they’ve asked us to share this year,” Mayor Robert Smith said.
The school approved Walker during a previous meeting along with a resolution that said the city and school district would share the representative during the next two years.
“It’s probably the best thing to do this year,” council member Phil Adkison said.
“He’s been on there. He knows what he has to do,” city manager James Freeman said.
The council also approved the 2020 racial profiling report provided by the Hudson Police Department for incidents during 2019 detailing the race, ethnicity and gender of the people the department performed traffic stops on over the year.
Hudson police conducted stops on 1,833 people, including 231 black, six Asian Pacific, 1,283 white, 308 Hispanic or Latin American and two Alaskan or Native American people. The department stopped 887 women and 946 men.
Hudson police also had no incidents in which physical force resulted in bodily injury during the stops.
“As you can see, we’re not profiling anybody and we’re not beating anybody up,” Hudson Chief Jimmy Casper said.
The council also tabled discussion on the possible sale or lease of real property owned by the city following an executive session.
