Little Flock Baptist Church will be hosting a new Bible seminar series on prosperity, success and happiness each Sunday of January.
“At the beginning of every New Year, many people eat certain foods that are proclaimed to bring good luck and prosperity throughout the year,” pastor Ken Donaghue said. “This year we actually begin a new decade. If we could begin the year with prosperity that would carry over throughout each year of the new decade, how cool would that be?”
The seminar introduces a concept that if a person does a certain activity around 15 minutes in the morning and evening, God promised in the Bible that person would without fail “become prosperous, successful in all that they do and happy throughout the year and the future,” Donaghue said.
“Furthermore, that person will be wiser than their teachers and others around them, and their success will be obvious to all who observe,” he said.
The seminar will run from 9:45 a.m.-noon starting with Sunday school Bible time and ending through the regular service.
The seminar is based on Joshua 1:8 and Psalm 1:2-3 and it came to Donaghue when he was planning sermons for January, which is stewardship month for Little Flock Baptist Church.
“When I was growing up, we didn’t have a lot of money,” he said. “We didn’t starve or anything, but we’d be sitting around the house and thinking about somebody going on a trip or purchasing something, and my mother would make a statement like, ‘When our ship comes in, we’ll be able to do that or have that.’”
Donaghue encouraged those who were waiting on their ship to come in to attend the seminars that will focus on prosperity, success and joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.