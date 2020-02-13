Cedarrius Blake’s punishment will be in the hands of an Angelina County jury this morning.
Blake, 20, pleaded guilty before state District Judge Paul White on Dec. 19, 2019, to shooting and killing Treston Gray, 26, on Dec. 24, 2017.
His sentencing trial began Feb. 4. Testimony continued until closing arguments Wednesday afternoon by Ryan Deaton, Blake’s attorney, and prosecutors Amber Bewley and Ken Dies.
The punishment range for Blake’s charge is five to 99 years or life in prison. If the jury decides Blake acted in sudden passion, the punishment range is lowered to two to 20 years in prison.
Bewley and Dies suggested a life sentence for Blake. Deaton argued that while punishment is necessary, the factors surrounding Blake’s life did not warrant a life’s sentence.
“Everybody has choices,” Bewley said. “We’re here as a result of the choices Cedarrius Blake has made. His choices. He was shown a better way to live his life than this.”
Bewley and Dies said Blake had numerous good influences in his life, yet pointed toward the fact that he eventually turned to and sold drugs in the community.
Testimony also indicated Blake was a member of a gang, which he disputed.
“His testimony is contradicted by a majority of witnesses in the case,” Bewley said. “But, of course, he said they lied. Not him, not the common denominator.”
When Blake told his father he shot Gray, he said he noticed her breathing and shot her again, according to testimony.
Blake testified he blacked out after Gray called him the same name as the man he had seen her with earlier in the day and doesn’t remember the shooting.
“Blacked out is the coward’s way,” Bewley said. “He knows what he did.”
Deaton said Blake’s life growing up was rough. Blake and his mother were the victims of abuse at the hands of a man his mother was in a relationship with. Drugs were present throughout his life and he met his biological father during a prison visit.
Once his father was released from prison, he would sell drugs in front of Blake. Blake testified he first smoked marijuana at the age of 10.
“The state wants to act like it’s normal,” Deaton said. “Just make good decisions young man. It’s not that easy.”
Deaton also was critical of the relationship between Blake and Gray, and noted the age gap between them. Blake was 15 when they first established their relationship; Gray was 23. Gray’s sister testified during the trial that Blake lied about his age and claimed he was 22. Gray manipulated Blake because she got money from his selling drugs, according to Deaton.
“Being statutory raped? There’s a reason we have that law,” Deaton said. “Being in a committed relationship with someone who is using you?”
Blake’s young age when the act occurred coupled with his emotional trauma were mitigating factors in the case, Deaton said, noting Blake didn’t have a history of violent behavior before Gray’s murder. Since his arrest, Blake has behaved well in jail according to testimony.
“Despite the bad acts he saw he lived a non-violent life up until the age of 18,” Deaton said.
Deaton maintained the shooting was not premeditated. Dies disagreed, calling it an ambush after Blake saw Gray with another man earlier in the day.
“He didn’t have the guts to confront that man,” Dies said. “He instead ambushed and executed that woman.”
Dies dismissed Blake’s account and testimony as excuses and maintained he had good influences that he chose not to follow.
“There is no bargain for murder,” Dies said. “I refuse to call him young and I refuse to call him boy because that pistol turned him into a man.”
Gray’s death has left a deep impact on her family, Dies said, recalling testimony in which members of Gray’s family said the holidays were difficult because she died on Christmas Eve.
“Is the life and value of Tresten Gray lessened by the choices he made?” Dies asked.
“Isn’t Trina King (Gray’s mother) and her family entitled to justice and peace? Isn’t Tresten entitled to justice and peace? Isn’t the community you live with your own families entitled to justice and peace?”
