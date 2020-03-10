Many families visited the Texas Forestry Museum on Monday for its spring break Mystery at the Museum scavenger hunt.
The scavenger hunt and other activities will be available throughout the week.
Children were given a clue reading, “There has been a troublesome animal making a mess in the museum. It’s been walking through the exhibits and moving items from their place. Can you help us solve the case? Find five clues that describe the animal.”
“Come on, it’s over here!” 12-year-old Kaitlin Martin said to her family members as she spied the next clue.
“Cipi, I found the green and yellow truck!” 8-year-old Reid Pruitt said.
Riki Choate said she and her sons Reid, 5-year-old Cipton and 13-year-old Coltin visited the museum because it was a rainy day and they wanted to spend time connecting to nature.
“My husband just started working around here, and I really wanted to do outdoorsy, more natural things this spring break,” Choate said. “It’s so cool that they’re having a scavenger hunt. The kids are loving it.”
Colleen and Casey Spencer brought their grandchildren, 7-year-old Jordyn and 5-year-old Brooklyn Spencer, to the museum because they wanted to show them some of the fun places where they took their father when he was their age.
“I was here in 1986, and my grandfather was president of the Texas Forestry Association back probably in the 1930s,” Casey said.
“It’s quite different from when we were last here, but it’s still fun,” Colleen said. “The museum is lovely. I loved to help my children learn things, and when our grandchildren got old enough, we said, yes, we’re going to take them to the same places.”
The girls said they loved the scavenger hunt and the museum exhibits and activities. Jordyn said her favorite part was playing with the trains, and Brooklyn said her favorite part was the Timber Tees game.
“We found the skunk,” Brooklyn said proudly.
Museum staff said they had 70 people come through the museum by noon on Monday. Outdoor activities are planned for days when the weather is a little better, including a second scavenger hunt.
“Last year we had a lot of people attend the museum during spring break, and we wanted to have an activity,” education coordinator Kaitlin Wieseman said. “Last year we had our lawn games, which people can still check out, but we wanted to make sure we had some kind of indoor activity, as well.”
