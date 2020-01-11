A fundraiser for the new Zavalla Community Center will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at 768 E. Main St.
Community members can pay $15 and get a ceiling tile to decorate with handprints, business names, family names, stencils, drawings and more. The money raised will go toward buying things for a new community center.
Longtime Zavalla resident Amy Landon said the community center has been coming together for about three months. The goal is to bring activities to small-town Zavalla that bigger cities like Huntington and Lufkin have.
“I’m running for mayor next May, so I’m looking forward to digging ditches and fixing these roads and making the community better,” Landon said. “It’s been the same since I’ve been a little girl.”
Landon left Zavalla while she was in the military, but she came back to raise her kids. She said she wants them to grow up with a better community.
The center will have free and paid activities, but it will be a nonprofit organization. The goal is to have bingo, Zumba classes, mixed-martial arts classes, a choir, a volleyball team, arcade games, pool tournaments, dances and more.
“I hope it will bring togetherness, and I hope we can work together to make our community better,” Landon said.
Landon said the community center should be finished in the next couple of weeks.
