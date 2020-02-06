The Kiwanis Club hosted a banquet at Crown Colony Wednesday afternoon to honor the winning spellers at the 2020 Scripps District Bee.
The banquet is a chance to honor the spellers who will hopefully go on to be successful citizens, co-chair Carol Riggs said. The Kiwanis bee has been going on since 1960, and Riggs said she remembers Lufkin neurosurgeon Dr. Sunil Cherry spelling when she first started.
“If you’ve been in it long enough, it’s cool to see the same kids over and over again,” Riggs said. “Those who are really dedicated to spelling show up for years. … And any kids who advance on to Houston give you a sense of pride.”
Brandon fifth-grader Aanvi Manda took first place in the district bee for the second time in a row. She said she was happy to be around the other spellers and to be recognized at the banquet.
“It’s a lot of fun getting your trophy and seeing everyone else get their trophy, seeing their happy faces,” Aanvi said.
Aanvi’s mother, Swapna Bemalgi, said her daughter is always learning something new. She studies spelling, practices piano, has gotten her black belt in taekwondo and more.
Bemalgi said she has watched Aanvi grow throughout her journey in the spelling bee. She said Aanvi speaks differently and reads avidly.
“She won’t sit idle,” Bemalgi said. “If she’s bored, she’ll reach for a nearby book and start reading.”
Aanvi said she enjoys the things she invests her time in, and she loves getting to know more about the words she studies.
“It’s just so interesting to get to know; it’s like you’re learning history except it’s the history of language arts,” Aanvi said.
The next set of words Aanvi will study for the state spelling bee in Houston includes 4,000. She said she isn’t nervous, though, because she knows most of them from the books she has read.
Nacogdoches Regents Academy students Jean Choi, Ella Furniss and Abel Ketchen were honored for winning first place in the sixth- through eighth-grade team spelling bee. They said they enjoyed the banquet, especially because they beat their school’s sixth-grade team.
“Since I’m good friends with all the people on the sixth-grade team, I was like, ‘Aha, I’m better than you,’” Abel said.
Jean said the key to winning is to do your best and don’t be too nervous.
“A lot of the words are a lot less complicated than you think,” Abel said.
The banquet honored:
■ First-place individual speller Brandon fifth-grader Aanvi and coach Sydney White
■ Second-place individual speller St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School eighth-grader Alex Tiu and coach Debra McLeroy
■ First-place sixth- through eighth-grade team with Regents Academy seventh-graders Ella Furniss, Jean Choi, Abel Ketchen and coach Nicole Alders
■ Second-place sixth- through eighth-grade team with Regent’s Academy sixth-graders Armaan Rajani, Jericho Maness, Emma Rasberry and coach Nicole Alders
■ First-place kindergarten through fifth-grade team with St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School students Sydney Tiu, Taylor Day, Ammar Khan and coach Debra McLeroy
■ Second-place kindergarten through fifth-grade team with Regents Academy fifth-graders Will Baker, Davin Garza, Servet Satir and coach Nicole Alders
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.