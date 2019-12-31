Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 1 local news story of 2019.
Four years after the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler, the suspects in his murder have been convicted.
Mason was found dead on Aug. 17, 2015, after authorities and search crews looked for the missing child for hours. His body was eventually found in a pond behind his family’s home of state Highway 103, east of Lufkin.
Investigations into the boy’s death continued, and eventually turned toward two suspects, Bobby Woods Jr. and Billie Jean Cuttler, Mason’s aunt. During their interviews, law enforcement noted inconsistencies with Woods and Cuttler’s statements. After several hours of continued questioning, Woods eventually admitted to pushing Mason into the pond.
“As Mason was drowning, Mason hollered for help,” Woods’ statement taken by Angelina County Sheriff’s Office read. “Billie was already turned around and facing the house as she stood on the four-wheeler. As Mason hollered for help, I turned around.”
Prior to the act, Woods told investigators that he and Cuttler planned to kill Mason because he believed Cuttler was pregnant with his child, and that they did not have enough room at the home they lived in for another child.
“I thought of my child,” Woods said in interview footage played before the court during his trial in August.
They decided to act on the plan on Aug. 16, 2015, because Mason asked them about swimming that day. Woods told investigators Cuttler looked at him and said, “There’s our chance.”
Al Charanza, Cuttler’s attorney, said his client was never pregnant.
Later, Woods said he feared Cuttler would lay the blame entirely on him.
Authorities arrested Woods on Aug. 28, 2015, and Cuttler on Oct. 9, 2015.
Following her arrest, Cuttler underwent a competency trail after she received conflicting evaluations of her mental competency from Dr. Joseph Kartye and Dr. Mary Alice Conroy; Kartye found Cuttler incompetent; Conroy found her competent.
During the 2017 trial, Charanza said Cuttler mentally functions below 99.8% of the population, which prohibited her from assisting in her defense. Then-assistant District Attorney April Ayers-Perez, who acted as the prosecutor in the initial competency trial, pointed toward Cuttler’s jail calls in which she said she would act stupid to attempt to get back with her family.
“If you don’t get it, if you don’t understand why you are here, then why be deceptive?” Ayers-Perez asked. “Why would she say on the phone with her family that she is going to ‘act stupid’?”
Ultimately, the jury deemed Cuttler incompetent to stand trial on March 23, 2017. After more than a year’s wait, she was transferred to the North Texas State Hospital’s Vernon Facility to seek remediation of her competence on March 27, 2018. She remained at the state hospital until July 18, when she was deemed competent to stand trail and transferred back to Angelina County.
Despite the hospital’s efforts, a second trial was held to determine her competency earlier this year. The trial began May 3 with assistant District Attorneys Ken Dies and Sandra Martin representing the prosecution. Charanza again noted how his client functions well below much of the population and said she had an intellectual disability that prevents her to make rational and abstract decisions.
Dies and Martin insisted Cuttler had been malingering to try to get out of punishment and cited the same conversation Ayers-Perez had during the previous trial. They also pointed toward her progress during her stay at the Vernon facility, as well as an incident in which she lied about being sexually assaulted by another inmate at the state hospital to get out of trouble.
On May 16, the jury in the second competency trial declared Cuttler competent to stand trial.
The next month, on June 21, Cuttler entered a guilty plea before state District Judge Paul White as part of a plea deal that had been offered by the state. Had White accepted the deal, Cuttler would have received a 20-year prison sentence for a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. A stipulation of the deal was that Cuttler would testify during Woods’ trial. The state did not call her to testify during his trial, and White did not accept the plea deal.
In July, Woods’ attorney John Tunnell asked for a suppression of the interview footage in which Woods told investigators that he killed Mason. Tunnell believed his client had been pressured into saying he pushed Mason into the pond following several hours of interviews and polygraph testing. White ruled against the suppression hearing on July 25.
Woods’ trial began Aug. 8. During his own testimony of the events, Woods maintained his innocence insisted he didn’t understand his rights and felt words were being put in his mouth during the interviews. District Attorney Joe Martin noted inconsistencies in Woods’ prior talks with investigators.
“Can you really sit there and say to this jury, ‘I stand by my word’ when they’ve heard you said so many lies?” Martin asked.
The jury found Woods guilty of capital murder on Aug. 16, four years to the date Mason was reported missing to the authorities. He now faces a life sentence in prison.
Janey Ramsey, Mason’s great-grandmother, gave a victim impact statement following the verdict.
“The day you and Billie took Mason’s life, you took away all of his rights,” the impact statement said. “The right to have a birthday every year. The right to his first day of school. The joy and love of his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. He was just a little boy who couldn’t defend himself from someone like you.”
Cuttler appeared before White on Dec. 18 to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder once more for a new plea deal that included a 35-year prison sentence. White accepted this deal the day of the plea.
As Cuttler was being taken back to the county jail, she had little to say and offered nothing in regards to Mason or his death.
“I just want to say I love my family,” she said. “That I miss them, and I’m ready to go home.”
Although she has been sentenced to prison Cuttler remains in the Angelina County Jail as of Dec. 25 awaiting transfer.
Ramsey gave another victim impact statement following Cuttler’s sentencing.
“It is my hope that Mason will be the first and last thing you think of every day while you are in prison,” Ramsey said.
