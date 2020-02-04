The sentencing phase of 20-year-old Cedarrius Blake’s murder trial begins today.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Blake on his murder charge on Dec. 26, 2017, two days after the shooting death of Tresten Gray, 26.
Blake pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, and chose to allow a jury to determine his punishment. An Angelina County jury was selected Monday in state District Judge Paul White’s court, where the trial will be held.
The punishment range for Blake’s charge is five to 99 years or life in prison.
Attorney Ryan Deaton is defending Blake. Assistant District Attorney Ken Dies is the prosecutor.
Authorities found Gray shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 200 block of Tripletree Road on Dec. 24, 2017. She was taken to an area hospital and later determined to be dead.
Deputies interviewed several people during their investigation on Gray’s death, including Blake. A witness later told deputies Blake confessed to the murder in front of multiple people.
An Angelina County grand jury indicted Blake on his charge in May of 2018.
