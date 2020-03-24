Age: 17
School: Hudson High School
College/professional plans: Obtain a neurology degree
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? When one of my friends made a “your mom” joke in the middle of class, and I was the only one laughing; I couldn’t stop.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Snapchat; having fun with friends.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi to always remember we are always one step closer to our dreams.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would introduce more appetizing healthier options than just a “salad.”
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? I would describe it as a small and quiet town. There’s not much to complain about. It’s a nice little town.
Have you changed since freshman year? I’ve become more self-disciplined than my freshman year due to an increased focus on academics.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would remove the act of racism. Until then, humanity will never reach its maximum potential.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Don’t become absorbed in academics. Yes, they are important, but social skills are equally crucial to success.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mr. Russell Allen. He taught me to push myself even harder. In essence, he taught me to believe in myself.
