DIBOLL — A pair of recent Diboll High School graduates will be heading to the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship in August, and they’re hosting a bake sale fundraiser to help get them there.
Korey Kubiak and William McGuire will take to the waves at Kentucky Lake in Paris, Tennessee, Aug. 8-10 after years of fishing together for fun and as a team.
“It was a surreal feeling when I got the call,” William said. “It’s a dream. I’ve dreamed of this day since I was in the sixth grade.”
“It is a very exciting moment,” Korey said. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of. We had a goal this year to try to win the (area) championship. We got really close.”
The two are in the top 18 in the nation based on their scores at five different tournaments from January to May. The two spent many a day out fishing with their boat captain John Sikes.
“It’s fun,” Sikes said. “It’s fun to see the kids outside, not inside on games. I’ve actually signed up to do this again next year.”
Sikes said the experience varies depending on the tournament. Some tournaments they laugh and ask questions. Some tournaments, he can’t talk to them at all.
“It makes for a long day,” Sikes said. “Some tournaments, you can’t talk, they can’t ask advice, especially at the national level. It falls all to their knowledge of fishing and what the fish want.”
William said he has loved fishing most of his life. He has a heart condition that doesn’t allow him to play sports, but fishing was a sport he could really get into.
“All I could play is baseball, but I really didn’t even do that much because I didn’t have the release from my doctor yet,” he said. “The only thing there was for me to do was to fish, and I took to it because I felt like I was welcomed in it.”
His grandfather fished the Red Man Series, a tournament trail “back in the day.”
“He fished a whole lot,” William said. “He’s won a lot. He always said he wanted to go pro, and it always kind of made me want to do something to start my career and try and fulfill his dream.”
William was one of the founding members of the fishing club at Diboll. He said fishing is a fair playing field that anyone can get into.
“Me and a group of buddies, we all liked going fishing together,” he said. “I mean, small town, rural area, what else is there to do but go pond hopping? Then you live close to Sam Rayburn.”
Korey said he loves the chance to spend time in the outdoors with people he loves. The only thing he would change about his experience is to start earlier.
“It’s a great experience,” he said.
“Especially when you start out little, in the sixth grade or so when you can first start. … When you’re a little kid, you have time to experience more, strategize more. When you’re a kid, you start out young and you don’t really know what you’re doing, but you’ll have fun throughout the years finding out what to do.”
While they are excited to go to nationals, it does take money.
The fishermen will host a bake sale and cake auction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday at the District Clerk’s Office in the Angelina County Courthouse at 215 E. Lufkin Ave. To contribute items for the sale, contact Leann Sikes on Facebook.
