A crowd of more than 200 came out to support veterans for VFW Post 1836’s first Jeep, Bike and Car Show & Shine Saturday.
The event — one of many held to raise money to help fund local veterans through the VFW — included vendors, food, games, live music from various bands and even face-painting for the kids. The day of fun for a good cause also included events like the “bike rodeo,” in which golf balls were placed on top of a cone and motorcycles had to drive around the cones without knocking them off.
Pineywoods Jeep Peeple, based out of Lufkin, came out to host a jeep show for the event.
“We like to help out veterans. We are very passionate about our veterans,” said organization founder Joey Mullins. “Every year we do Wreaths Across America, where we go out to the Garden of Memories and put wreaths out on the veterans’ graves. Veteran’s Day we go and put the flags out, today we’re just out here to raise money for the VFW.”
Barry Ogletree, owner of the Jeep Hobby Shop, set up at the Jeep, Bike and Car Show with his fully-restored army trucks.
“The veterans all come walking by and they know each vehicle. They know how everything was,” said Ogletree.
Jerry Jordan also came out with his fully restored Chevrolet truck that he found in a barn in Apple Springs. It took him and his children five years to rebuild it, but since then it has won Best in Class at least five different times.
“I came for the veterans. If I can help the veterans then that’s what I’ll do. That’s what it’s all about — they’re out there fighting for us,” Jordan said.
The first Jeep, Bike and Car Show & Shine was a big success with a promising future, according to Senior Vice Commander Jim Hammond.
“There’s probably a good one hundred and fifty cars and bikes here, and around two to three hundred people have been coming to see them all. It’s been a good turnout for the first year.”
