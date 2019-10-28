For the past three years, the Young Scholars program at Lufkin ISD strived to provide enrichment and extension for third- through fifth-grade advanced learners who were not enrolled in the Dual Language or Gifted and Talented programs.
This year, the program was expanded to include second graders.
Students meet once per week for hands-on sessions with specialists in STEM, art and digital learning. Lisa Haglund, Advanced Academics Coordinator for the Lufkin school district, led the art session for second-graders at Dunbar Primary School last Tuesday.
She said the program has many benefits for the students, including a fun way to tie their curriculum back into their lessons.
“When I was teaching the art portion, I’m still talking about natural and manmade items, so I’m throwing science when I can, I’ll throw in things having to do with literature,” she said. “We’re always tying back it back into the core subjects while at the same time, they’re really getting to experience art for the sake of art.”
Before they began the lesson, they started with an encouraging mantra:
“I am an artist and a scholar. I am creative, kind and curious. I turn my mistakes into my greats.”
She encouraged the students to take the last line to heart during their lesson, to remember that art doesn’t ever have to be perfect, and sometimes a mistake can turn into something beautiful.
“One more word that we’re going to remember today is ‘kind,’” Haglund said. “I want you to remember that when we’re talking about each other’s artwork, we’re going to be very kind. Art is connected to our hearts. Remember to also be kind about your own artwork, too.”
The students took their seats, and Haglund instructed them to observe the clay in front of it, to smell it, squeeze it and describe it. There were many shouts of, “Ew!” “It’s cold!” and “It smells like paint!”
She told the students that the clay is cold because of the moisture inside of it, and as the students held it and kneaded it, it would become warmer. Then she told the students that they would be using a process called air drying to cure their clay because they didn’t have a kiln to heat their clay.
Air dried clay cannot get wet, so if they wanted to make something like a coffee cup, they would have to use a kiln.
The students then kneaded their clay, rolled it into a ball and flattened it. Haglund passed out different patterns for them to press into their clay.
“It’s like a tattoo!” Dezmond Richardson observed. “It’s fun.”
“It’s kind of messy,” Jiy’Layla Hunt said.
“It’s really easy to pound down,” Kaden Anders said.
The students then brushed powdered sidewalk chalk to give their designs a little color, and Haglund helped them punch a hole in the top of their design to thread a ribbon through.
“I did it by myself!” Austin Heredia said.
“I’m a great artist,” Naryah Cole said. “Clay is fun.”
