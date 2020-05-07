A man is being treated at Woodland Heights Medical Center after he was struck with a vehicle Thursday morning, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said.
Araceli May had been fighting with a man in a house on FM 1194 when she got after him with a knife and threw a glass at him. The man left the house and began walking down 1194, according to Lenderman.
May followed him out and proceeded to hit him with a car, Lenderman said.
“It sounds like it was a pretty good lick,” Lenderman said. “He hit his head against the windshield.”
The man was transported to Woodland Heights Medical Center, and deputies returned to the scene to locate May. She was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated assault/family violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.