A sell-out crowd of around 400 filled the Pitser Garrison Convention for the fifth annual Dueling Pianos event Saturday night.
The event allowed a jolly and boisterous crowd to have a good time in a rocking atmosphere while raising money for a good cause.
All proceeds from the night went toward raising money for scholarships to help students join the Leadership Lufkin class — a nine-month program that meets for classes once a month and even takes a trip to Austin to visit the capital.
Sherri Anthony, senior vice president for Southside Bank and a member of the Leadership Lufkin Alumni Association, described the program as “learning all about Lufkin, being the leadership and getting out, helping people and volunteering your time.”
The event proved to be a huge success for the fifth straight year. There were two piano players onstage “dueling,” engaging the crowd in sing-alongs and ensuring entertainment throughout the night. In addition to the live music, there was a photo booth, a cash bar and food from 58 Junction, including brisket sandwiches and brisket tacos.
Crystal Williams, a regular attendee of the event, described Dueling Pianos as “an event that everyone can come to and just have a good time. They play all different genres of music and so all age groups can relate to the songs. It’s just a really good way to bring everyone together.”
