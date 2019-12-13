The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees accepted a $127,000 School Safety and Security Grant to improve security measures at its Thursday morning meeting.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said the district received a notice by mail today from Gov. Gregg Abbott’s office on how much it would be receiving from the $1 million grant given to the Texas Education Agency.
The grant is being disbursed to Texas schools, and administrators can spend it on a variety of things to improve safety and security, like fencing and security cameras. The district will cover any costs more than the $127,000 for its safety and security plan, Torres said.
Torres also announced that the district plans to hire two new resource officers, putting the total number of human officers at 11 and one canine officer.
The board also approved the district technology plan for 2019-21.
“This hasn’t been updated in a while, and Mrs. (Stacey) McCarty was here on Tuesday ... to reiterate that having an active technology plan that has been approved by the board is an important part should we seek any grant funds,” Torres said.
The district is seeking an application of technology for students and a summer program through the GEAR UP grant, and this will enhance the district’s application.
The board also approved a number of policy updates suggested by the Texas Association of School Boards except for the section on transfer students in the EHBB (Local) section because it does not work with LISD having magnet campuses for the gifted and talented program.
The board also approved a revision to the contract with the construction manager at risk for the multi-purpose facility. Torres said the changes were really blanks that needed to be filled once the district had a guaranteed maximum price and construction could begin.
“It is not changing the contract at all except to reflect the guaranteed maximum price,” Torres said.
