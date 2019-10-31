A Lufkin man accused of sexual assaulting a teenage girl pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Dakedrion Dshun Tucker, 32, was charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child in June. He appeared in state District Judge Bob Inselmann’s courtroom Wednesday morning, where he pleaded guilty in order to accept a plea bargain offered by the state.
Tucker was sentenced to eight years according to the terms of the plea deal. The victim, who was 16 at the time of the assault, also gave a victim impact statement following the hearing.
Inselmann gave Tucker until Monday morning time to get his affairs in order; Tucker is scheduled to appear before the court again at 9 a.m. to be taken into custody. Otherwise, he faces punishment assessed by a jury as opposed to the eight-year sentence.
Tucker’s arrest warrant stated the girl made the outcry to Lufkin police in October 2018. She said Tucker invited her to a party. When she arrived, she said she spoke with him and eventually went inside his vehicle to get out of the rain. There, she said Tucker exposed himself to her and touched her despite her attempts to get him to stop.
Following the assault, the girl said she wouldn’t tell anyone because she was afraid she would get in trouble for being out at night. She later told a family friend, then her father.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tucker on June 21. He posted bond July 8.
