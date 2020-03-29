Coleman’s in Zavalla has remained a hallmark of the Coleman family for several decades.
The family-owned convenience store is currently owned by Joyce Coleman Todd, and has been since she bought it on New Year’s Eve in 1989. Prior to Todd’s acquisition of the store, another family owned it. Her older brother, Harold Coleman, established the store much earlier in the century.
“My brother started it in ’39,” Todd said. “It was further down the hill on toward the elementary school.
“He leased it out several times, and he’d have to take it back. His son didn’t want it. His oldest grandson didn’t want it. In ’85 he sold it to two sisters, they kept it about two, three years. When I found out they wanted to sell, I bought it and changed it back to Coleman’s.”
The current store, at 188 state Highway 147, is the third store under the Coleman’s name.
Prior to acquiring the store, Todd, who grew up in Zavalla, lived in Houston with her daughter, Jamie Dykes. After her husband passed away, Todd worked multiple jobs to earn a living for her small family.
“She’s always put her family and Zavalla first,” Dykes said. “When my daddy passed away, we didn’t have much. If it weren’t for this little town and our family, we’d have to move back to Houston for her to make a living for us. She’s always so good about helping people. Anybody she knows, she always has. Now you may have to take a butt-chewing, but she has always helped. Nobody has to ask for it — if someone needs help, she has. Always.”
Eventually, Todd returned to Zavalla with her daughter and then later acquired the store.
“When it came up for sale I just knew I had to get it back in the family,” Todd said. “I’ve had people try to buy it, I tell them no. They’ve got to have Coleman blood.”
Today, Dykes helps Todd run Coleman’s.
“She’s doing a good job,” Todd said. “When I started this, I worked seven days a week from 4:30 a.m. to 10 at night. I got through with that, I locked the front door, went out to the storage building, stocked the coolers, and I’d be back here at 4:30 the next morning. I did that for a year.
“We’ve got the same employees that we started with.”
Todd intends for the store to remain in the Coleman family and plans to pass the store to Dykes. Later, Todd hopes for one of Dykes’ children to take over the store.
“I don’t want anyone to buy without Coleman blood in them,” Todd said. “It’s not for sale. The land means more to me than money does.
“To me the money’s not important. I’m not rolling in money, I would be if I kept all of it, but you can’t do that either. You need to help people, the ones that are trying to help themselves. I’m glad I’ve got it, I wouldn’t sell it. I’ll be here as long as I can.”
Of course, even with the store’s age, changes do occur every now and then. When Todd first acquired the store, it had a classic cash register. Today, the store uses computerized registers.
Being in a central location in the city of Zavalla means the store sees numerous customers a day, several being familiar faces.
“We’ve made a lot of friends through 31 years,” Todd said.
“It’s a family more or less.”
