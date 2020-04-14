Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: Attend the University of Texas or Stephen F. Austin State University to later become a lawyer.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? One time my friend David tripped while marching, and I still laugh to this day.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Instagram. I’m a very visual person.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “We Are the Champions” by Queen.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Make sweet tea free.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Humble, full of hard-working people.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, I am more confident because of the things I went into.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? Global warming.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Be more confident in your skills and yourself.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Segrest, I have not been in her classes, but she is the robotics team mentor. She inspired me to always work hard and be unapologetic.
