One local man is working with an organization of translators to translate the Old Testament into modern day Aramaic.
Kenneth Bunge, pastor of First Lutheran Church in Lufkin, has had a desire to work in Bible translation for many years. He learned Arabic and Hebrew and worked as a linguist with the U.S. Air Force until he came back to the states to attend seminary.
Bunge got connected with Aramaic Bible Translation through his work with Lutheran Bible Translators before he joined the Air Force. He reconnected with them while he was serving as a pastor in Minnesota.
Aramaic is the longest and most continuous spoken and written language in the Middle East, Bunge said. The organization’s goal is to update the Bible into a modern day translation of different dialects of Aramaic like Chaldean, Ma’luli, Mardini and Suryoyo.
The New Testament is already completed, and they are working on the Old Testament.
“They have an old translation into Aramaic called the Peshitta, meaning ‘simple’ or the common language at the time,” Bunge said.
“That was done between the fourth and sixth centuries A.D.”
Bunge likened the translation to King James and its differences to modern day English.
“They’ve always spoken Aramaic in their homes, but as the spoken language has changed, that translation remained frozen,” he said.
Throughout history, speakers of Aramaic (peoples of Turkey, Iraq, Syria and more) have used different languages in different parts of their lives. For instance, Hebrew might be used in their synagogues, Greek might be used in their business dealings and Aramaic might be used in their homes.
“It’s very rewarding knowing we’re helping them have the Word in their native tongue,” he said. “As translators, we call it the language of the heart. I think all translators say that they want to give them their heart language, what they speak at home.”
Bunge said the organization is particular in choosing its translators, and he currently works as an adviser to a translator who grew up speaking Aramaic. They are in charge of the Chaldean dialect.
The Old Testament translations started with books that are near and dear to their hearts — Ezra, Nehemiah, Esther, Jonah and more. They are currently working on the first five books.
After that is completed, they will probably move to Psalms.
This project has been an opportunity for Bunge to dive into the word and see it in different ways.
“It’s remarkable how close they are (Aramaic, Hebrew and Arabic),” Bunge said. “There have been some moments that it has made me stop and look again at some chapters.”
For example, the word for peace in Arabic is “salam,” in Hebrew is “shalom” and in Aramaic is “shlama.”
Bunge said they have received letters from people, thanking them for the translations they have completed.
“It has really given me an insight into the people of that part of the world and their strong faith,” he said. “It’s extremely strong. They’ve gone through persecution more than we could ever imagine.”
Hearing stories from the people in the organization is remarkable, Bunge said. The translator Bunge is working with made a promise to God that if he survived the persecution he was going through, he would dedicate his life to working for God’s word.
To view the current translated texts or for more information about Aramaic Bible Translation, visit aramaicbible.org.
