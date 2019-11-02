DIBOLL — Pastors Jason and Rachel Isclaw are in the process of revitalizing Prairie Grove Baptist Church, one of the oldest churches in Diboll.
Early settlers created the community of Prairie Grove in 1845 as a place to gather. They created Prairie Grove Cemetery after John and Caroline Stovall’s daughter died in 1849.
The church and school were built in the 1880s, and it was in operation until a decade ago.
“This church was the heart of the community, and we’d like to keep it that way,” Jason said.
Prairie Grove Baptist Church will have Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 5 p.m. A grand opening service for the church will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.
The Isclaws have started churches in Bryan and Cove, Arkansas. They plan on moving to Diboll soon.
“Until we find a house and job, we’re coming from Arkansas every weekend; that’s church planting,” Jason said.
Michael Rushing said the Lord laid it on his heart to start a church that would be strong on outreach, teach from the King James Bible and preach with an emphasis on teaching to the Bible.
“I had passed this church by for years not paying any mind to it, and one day the Lord let it catch my eye I began to pray and seek out who oversaw the property,” Rushing said. “After talking to the Prairie Grove Cemetery Association, we decided we were what each other was looking for to give a new life to an old work on this historic ground.”
The Prairie Grove community has been in existence for more than 150 years, and over the years the church has been opened and closed, but on Nov. 10, they will once again be in operation to become the nucleus of a community, Rushing said.
Former member Neil Ford said coming back to the church has been like walking back into time.
“I grew up here; this was my grandparents’ community,” Ford said. “I came to this church as a young child and then faded off into the world, and when I came back, it was like walking into a museum or a piece of history. But it was empty, and no one was interested in bringing it back.”
Once Rushing and Isclaw and Ford became connected, the pieces started miraculously fitting together, Ford said.
“It’s just amazing how things clicked together,” Ford said. “That just doesn’t happen by itself.”
“God heard people’s prayers, and he placed us here,” Rachel said.
Prairie Grove Baptist Church will be an independent, fundamental, traditional Baptist church. Rachel said she is excited to have the opportunity to lead people to God and help them change their lives and become grounded in his word and in Baptist doctrine.
“I want to be pastor of this community,” Jason said. “We’re here to help people. We want to see people saved, lives changed, families put back together. ... When people see Prairie Grove, I want them to say, that church loves people.”
Rushing cited Proverbs 29:18a as an important verse for the church: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
“The pastor and I have a vision, and that is for this church to once again be the heart of the community,” Rushing said. “We want to see souls saved and lives changed all for the glory of God.”
