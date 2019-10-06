HUNTINGTON — People from all over Angelina County made the trip to Huntington Saturday for their annual Catfish Festival.
In its sixth year, the festival proved to be a success while still keeping that small-town feel, featuring tons of vendors, food trucks, live music, pony rides, a petting zoo and, of course, a catfish cook-off.
While the festival is always a good time, the motivation behind it runs much deeper. Catfish Festival chairwoman Pam Hooten said the festival is really a giant fundraiser for the community.
“We sell catfish plates for $10, and that is our big fundraiser for the year. That puts money back into the community for things like Christmas lights, we bought body cameras for the police, paramedic bags for the fire department. … We wanted to make our little town better. The things that our city couldn’t afford, being a little town with a little tax base, we wanted to do things that Huntington people could enjoy.”
Huntington’s Catfish Festival is held at Centennial Park, which is also a project for the city. At Saturday’s event, Mayor Frank Harris dedicated phase one of the Centennial Park walking trail, stating that “it is our desire that this trail will be used extensively for recreational and health purposes.”
In addition to the trail, the park also opened the doors to a new museum to showcase the history of Huntington. The goal for the museum is to attract visitors, and to show them where the town has been and where it is going. Judge Lloyd Kirkham and Robert Seinfeld, the last two remaining great-grandsons of the man who founded Huntington, were in attendance for the museum’s opening.
Darrell Bryan, with the Huntington Genealogical and Historical Society, explained the festival’s history in a few short words: “They started this six years ago. Their goal at that time was to develop this park here. They had a catfish dinner to raise funds, but then it developed into something more.”
As far as the catfish cook-off goes, first-time entry Tyson Driver won the first-place $1,000 prize. Nine teams total competed, and the line for catfish plates remained long until all of the catfish was gone.
There were families out from Huntington and surrounding towns enjoying the festival, with the biggest hits of all being the pony rides and petting zoo. There was live music throughout the day, with worship music in the afternoon and the band Southstate, a southern rock band, playing in the morning.
One of the members of Southstate, Caleb Robinson, said that “growing up here, it was kind of always a dream to play for this. So we’re so excited.”
