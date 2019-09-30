Lufkin Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night.
In a Monday morning release, LPD identified Kevin Lopez, 27, of Lufkin, as a suspect in the death of Angel Sanchez, 32. The shooting occurred around 10:30 on Paul Avenue near the intersection of Arena Street. Another man is also believed to have been on the scene.
The disturbance that led to the shooting is believed to have begun in Sanchez’s vehicle. After Sanchez was shot, police say Lopez and the other man fled the scene on foot. The investigation remains under investigation.
Sanchez collapsed in the street and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Scanner traffic indicated he had at least two gunshot wounds.
“We do not know who the additional involved party, but we would like to speak with him,” Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said. “We ask that he do the right thing and come forward.”
Officers established a perimeter and searched a six-block area following the shooting, however they were unable to locate Lopez or the other man.
Lopez has a parole warrant and charges are pending against him, the release states. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-5 and 150 pound with black hair and brown eyes. Additionally, the release states he has ties to the Beaumont area, and LPD believes he may have fled there.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to call LPD at 639-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
