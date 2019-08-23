DIBOLL — Benita Sheffield Duffield recently was appointed as the council member representing District 3 by other members of the city council
No one ran for the position during the last municipal election. Duffield expressed her interest after serving with the Design for Diboll group because she realized it was a chance to make a real difference, she said.
“I decided that I can’t keep complaining if I don’t use my voice,” Duffield said. “I need to use my voice for not only myself, but the community.”
She grew up in Diboll but moved away at 21 to see more of the world. She moved back after 23 years and is grateful to be back home, she said.
“I moved back home — which I never thought I would — but I did,” she said.
There are issues in the city that she sees now that she didn’t understand when she was younger. She believes her experience will enable her to better tackle the changes she wants to see.
A large part of this is connecting citizens better with their city leaders, she said. There are people she is neighbors with, goes to church with or interacts with every day who have good ideas, she said, but don’t have the connection with city hall.
“Those people who have never known who to talk to know me because I lived here forever,” she said. “So I want to be the voice for those people. Whether we get to the bottom of the problem in their favor or not, at least they know who to call.”
Some of this also includes beautification of the city and amplifying the good qualities that are already there, so others will know it too, she said.
“I love Diboll,” she said. “Most people say when you’re driving through that if you blink, you’ve missed it. But if you do that, you’ve missed a lot. I think we have to let visitors know what’s in Diboll.”
Also, bringing attention to areas that are maybe lesser-known and beautifying those areas as well, so their residents can have pride in Diboll too.
“If we get excited about Diboll, all of Diboll will be excited about Diboll,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.