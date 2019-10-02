The Kiwanis Club of Lufkin named Carol Riggs as the Kiwanian of the Year on Tuesday at their installation banquet.
“She’s a very special person, a hard worker and dedicated beyond measure,” Yulonda Richards, the president of the Kiwanis Club, said. “She is just a really sweet person who has been with Kiwanis for many years.”
Riggs is known for being willing to take on any work, as long as it would help continue to move the organization forward, Richards said.
“I know she didn’t expect it,” Richards said. “But she deserves it.”
Riggs was born in Arizona but has lived in Lufkin since 1980, Richards said. She has been a member of Kiwanis since 1986. She has a background in biology, and has worked in a number of positions but is now retired.
“Words? I have no words,” she said.
She made Richards count the votes for this award because she wanted it to be honest, Richards said.
The Kiwanis Club also installed their officers and board.
Jason Moore, the Salvation Army captain who moved from Lufkin in June, was supposed to take on the position of president this year. However, in light of his move, Richards took up the mantle.
“It’s something I never thought I would experience but you never know where God will take you,” she said.
Her goal this year is to bring their organization back into the public eye and teach the community what they do for Lufkin, she said. They focus primarily on childhood education and provide scholarships and to push them toward that next step in life, she said.
“It’s all about education,” she said. “I would really like to increase membership because its declining and if you don’t grow, you die. That’s mainly what I will focus on this year, just letting people know what we are all about.”
Breanna Murphy was named president-elect, Lorraine Simoneau is the vice president, Lin Lentz is the past-president, and Riggs was named secretary/treasurer.
They also named Mike Cotton, Joe Havard, Kelly Patton, Linda Smelley and Jenniffer Ricks as board members.
