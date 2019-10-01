Angelina County’s forecast resumes with relatively clear weather as the first week of October begins.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, Office, which forecasts Angelina County and several other Texas and Louisiana areas, shows today should be a sunny day and mostly clear night, with a high near 91 and a low around 70.
Wednesday’s forecast is much the same, with a high near 92 and a low around 71.
The area has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday, with a high near 91 and a low around 70. The chance of showers continues Friday with a 20% probability, coupled with a high near 89 and a low around 67.
Early forecasts indicate the chance of showers ends as the weekend begins. Saturday is mostly sunny with a high near 88 and a low around 67, and Sunday is mostly sunny with a high near 89.
