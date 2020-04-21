A Lufkin man was arrested on a charge of firing a weapon inside and near 7 Star Grocery store at 811 Kurth Drive on Monday.
Lufkin police were dispatched at 4:19 p.m. to the convenience store, where witnesses described the subject as wearing a blue bandanna and told officers he was still in the store, according to the Lufkin Police Department report.
Multiple witnesses told officers he’d fired four to five rounds in response to a vehicle honking its horn.
Officer John Dean entered the store and found Armando Arellano Rodriguez, 21, who matched the witnesses description police were given, the report stated.
Dean told Rodriguez to put his hands up but he didn’t comply, the report stated. Dean saw that Rodriguez didn’t have a pistol in his hands, so he holstered his own weapon and began taking him into custody. Officer Victor Najarro walked in as Dean told Rodriguez to raise his hands and assisted in the arrest.
Dean found a Ruger 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine and a round in the chamber in Rodriguez’s right front pocket, according to the report. Dean also found an empty magazine in Rodriguez’s left front pocket.
When Najarro asked Rodriguez for his name, Rodriguez said he didn’t have to tell him. The officers told Rodriguez they were called to the store because a Hispanic male was firing a handgun outside the store, and Rodriguez said hadn’t fired the handgun and didn’t have to give his name.
Najarro didn’t know that Dean had already taken Rodriguez’s gun, the report stated.
Officer Roger Ordaz arrived on scene after Rodriguez was already under arrest and helped collect evidence from the scene. The three officers found two shell casings by the front outside the store and an additional three at the entrance, inside the store, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.