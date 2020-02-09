Zavalla Area Ministries began when women associated with a few churches in town got together and realized they all wanted to minister to Zavalla’s less fortunate.
“It seemed like God had been working in our heads because we all wanted to do the same thing,” ZAM president Linda King said.
They were incorporated in March of 2008. Calvary Baptist Church donated $500 to the group to begin their ministry and that really got them started, she said.
“We only work in the 75980 zip code area,” King said. “We’re not big enough to fund people in Huntington or Lufkin.
“We really wanted to help our own community because we’re at the far end of Angelina County and there’s just not a lot of available assistance down there.”
She recognized that there were many elderly and impoverished people living in Zavalla who couldn’t afford to make a trip to Lufkin every time they needed help.
They try to run their ministry like Love In the Name of Christ, where they give monetary assistance when they can or donate needed clothes and supplies. They also try to work closely with Love INC because of some of the resources they offer, King said.
“Love INC refers people to us. We’ve built handicap ramps for people, we buy materials at our local church and do the construction work,” she said. “We’ve done a little bit of everything. There’s nothing we don’t really help with.”
The only thing they don’t do is pay deposits, she said. They started out by doing that but have since stopped. Those in need can submit an application and ZAM promises the assistance they give is discrete.
In the 12 years since beginning, the organization has slowly grown in the community. In 2011 they purchased a home using a grant from the Pineywoods Foundation of Lufkin for $10,000 with matching funds from the community.
The group recently finished a dry storage facility to hold whatever donations they can before putting them in their small resale shop. They hope to find or build a new building for their organization, she said. The one they’re in is too old and they’re ready for an upgrade.
ZAM also needs more young people to volunteer to help ensure the organization continues to grow and assist those living in Zavalla, she said.
