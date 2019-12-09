HUDSON — One classroom at Peavy Primary School was filled to the brim last week with gifts of all kinds, helper elves wrapping furiously and smiling kids focused on picking out the perfect gifts for their families.
“Santa Shop is a fundraiser, but we don’t really focus on that,” PTO President Melissa Robinson said. “We just like to give them the opportunity to shop and give instead of just getting gifts themselves.”
The students get so excited picking out the different gifts for each of their family members, Robinson said. She said it touches her heart to see them give up money they planned to spend on themselves so they can get more for their family.
Eight-year-old Samuel James said the best gift he bought at the Santa Shop was a cat toy for his “brother” Kitten.
“He’s my brother; I’ve grown up with him,” Samuel said. “It feels great to get him gifts.”
He also bought a charger and ring for his mom, a cookie cutter for Grammy Linda, a toy for Shane the dog and a monster truck for his friend Levi Davis. He planned the gifts based on what people needed and what they liked, like their favorite colors.
“I love how they like it and how they smile when I give it to them and say thank you,” Samuel said.
Seven-year-old Leighton Lofton bought her dad some work stuff he didn’t have, a necklace for her mom, baking tools for her grandma who loves to bake, and more.
“It felt good to buy things for them,” Leighton said. “I give gifts to them, and they give gifts to me. There’s so many cool things to buy, and everybody’s having fun.”
Eight-year-old Payson Arambula said he was excited to buy things for his dad, his mom and his teacher. He said his favorite part of giving is that his family can love them and enjoy them for the rest of their lives.
“I got screwdrivers for my dad because my mom likes to do stuff, and my mom makes my dad do a whole bunch of different stuff, so I wanted to buy him tools for when he can do stuff,” Payson said. “Sometimes I help my dad.”
Junior Hannah Wilson spent part of her day as a gift wrapper. She is a part of the instructional practices program at the high school that gives students a taste of what it’s like to be a teacher.
“I love working with kids, and I love being in the classroom, so I like helping and interacting,” Hannah said. “I love seeing the kids get excited.”
The students love picking things out for their families, and it is sweet to see what they pick out, she said. She said she remembers going to the Santa Shop when she was younger and how exciting it was.
Robinson said the Santa Shop was constantly busy this year, and she had to go to the store every night to replenish their stock.
