Despite a year of setbacks due to heavy rainfall, American eChem Inc. is making progress on its company’s expansion in Lufkin.
eChem is a part of FACI’s global organization that has locations in the United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Italy and Spain. The Lufkin location is their only enterprise in the United States. The company broke ground in December 2018 on the first expansion of that facility in 14 years.
They will increase their workforce by 25 people, more than twice the current number of people employed. The expansion will add an additional four buildings to their facilities.
“What we’ve done so far is the initial site prep,” Richard Collmorgen, the plant manager, said. “We’re well underway in the construction of the utilities building, the tank farm and the warehouse.”
Collmorgen said they have put in four of the eight tanks that will constitute the tank farm, which is where they store the raw materials. They’re nearly complete with the utilities building and the warehouses.
In between those two areas is the packaging and warehousing building, where they’ve begun setting the base, he said.
“We hope to be able to produce material by the middle of next year,” he said.
American eChem makes calcium stearate, an insoluble industrial soap used in manufacturing as a lubricant or as a way to coat paper to prevent liquids from leaking. The company makes calcium stearate dispersions in water, but the new facility will allow it to produce a powdered version of the product, as well as several other types of coatings and mixtures.
“It’s been moved back a little further than what we originally thought,” Bernard Hyland, president of the Lufkin facility, said.
The delays are due to changes in engineering and design, delays on parts being shipped to the company and the heavy rainfall, Hyland said.
However, he said they hope to begin hiring leadership roles in the coming months so they can teach new employees the process before they’re expected to lead those who will be running the plant.
“Particularly in the maintenance side, so they are here while the plant is being built. That way they can get to know all the equipment as it is going in and how it works,” Hyland said.
