The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is overrun, overworked and underfunded, officials say.
“We need more animal shelters in East Texas,” shelter director Aaron Ramsey said. “There are surrounding counties that have no outlet and have nothing built to house their animals. ... There needs to be more services, especially in this part of Texas.”
In the area between Houston and Tyler, there are five shelters and dozens of rescues.
State law dictates that a shelter cannot decline to take an animal, Ramsey said, not that they would, he added.
“I can’t tell you how many times I have heard, ‘If you’re not going to take them then I’m just going to go dump it on the side of the road,’” he said. “If we were going to stop taking animals in, my question would be: Who would take care of them when they’re left?”
Kurth takes in thousands of animals every year from across the county. In 2018 they received 4,590 animals — 45.4% of which were from Lufkin and 57% of which were euthanized.
“This area has historically been a high volume animal area for homeless animals. … We house all the animals for Angelina County — so not just the city of Lufkin,” Ramsey said.
In the counties surrounding Angelina, the only other shelter is in Nacogdoches, and they aren’t a “no-kill” shelter either.
The No Kill Advocacy Center defines “no-kill” as a shelter that reduces euthanasia to 10% or less of their total intake. These shelters would only put down animals in pain or terminally ill. However, this relies on having space available to house animals long term, fewer animals coming to the shelter and increasing adoptions and fosters — i.e. outtake.
“Dogs and cats combined, our max capacity is approximately 213 animals,” Ramsey said. “We run at capacity or slightly under six to seven months out of the year. We have eight livestock pens. We never run at capacity on livestock. Typically we don’t have a lot of livestock come into the shelter.”
In September 2018, about 11 animals per day were put down to make space for the ever-increasing flow of animals finding themselves in the shelter, he said. In that month, 475 animals were brought in from all over the county and 70% — that’s 333 dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and other animals — were euthanized.
From Oct. 1, 2018, to July 31, 2019, there were 903 animals put down at Kurth because of the lack of space or the length of time they had been at the shelter.
In the last 10 years, the shelter has ramped up the number of rescues they regularly worked with, started social media campaigns to keep the animals in the spotlight and connected with local animal advocates for support.
The number of animals taken in by the shelter decreased from 7,886 in 2007 to 4,590 in 2018 as did the number euthanized — down to 57% in 2018 from 88% in 2007. Meanwhile, the number of animals adopted or taken by rescues continually increased.
In 2007, 41 animals were taken by rescues; 263 were taken in 2018. There were 428 adopted in 2007; 1,161 were adopted in 2018.
Ramsey said short-term care can cost the shelter $83 a week for a healthy dog and $69 a week for a healthy cat, including labor. Of the many dogs, cats, cattle and exotic animals moving in and out of the shelter, only three dogs have become long-term guests — Sammie, Ginger and Dave.
“It’s very costly when you take in as many animals as we do here, yearly, just to provide basic care,” he said.
Ramsey is currently working with Lufkin city officials to create or update current city ordinances to improve animal control services with the hope that some of their plans will affect change countywide.
While Kurth’s primary responsibility is animal control — getting animals off the streets through whatever means — their secondary goal is to connect animals with homes, rescues and sanctuaries to keep them safe.
“We are looking at a modification to the ordinances,” city manager Keith Wright said. “Our first and foremost concern is animal control, not letting the population get out of hand and create diseases and other nuisances. We want to address that first, and are in agreement. We would love to have a no-kill shelter.”
However, the animals have to have a place to go, and the shelter is not currently large enough to handle it, he said. While he is not optimistic about becoming entirely no-kill, it doesn’t mean the city is unwilling to implement what changes they can to help, he said.
“We’ve made a lot of headway,” Wright said. “If there is something we can do to help that that doesn’t create another impact somewhere else, then I think we’d be glad to do it.”
Simple changes can affect real improvement, but they have to be implemented and followed by a willing community, Ramsey said.
Fostering
Finding more foster homes for their animals is Kurth’s No. 1 goal. Anyone can foster if they fill out an application and are allowed to have an animal at their residence. It opens more space for more animals to receive care at the shelter.
“Fostering works,” Teresa McElroy, a foster mother for Kurth, said. “I’ve never been stuck with a cat. They always get adopted, although I have had a couple failures — where I’ve kept one. But I’ve never had one not get adopted.”
She has fostered with Kurth for years and said it is one of the most worthwhile things she can do. She primarily takes on mama cats with their babies and cats with serious health concerns.
“It breaks my heart to see them trying to nurse and raise their kittens in the kennel,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of money, but I do have time. It brings me joy to watch them come through.”
She said even just taking one animal will help save another.
“On the flip side, if you’re not able to bring a puppy or kitten into your home, the one thing all fosters need are supplies like cat litter, food, paper towels or old towels,” she said. “Anything.”
Spay and neutering and TNR
One change the shelter and city could make is requiring — instead of encouraging — people to spay or neuter their pets. Indiscriminate breeding can lead to millions of unwanted animals every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
“There are a lot of myths out there about spay and neuter,” Ramsey said. “There are some who believe that by altering the animal it’s going to harm the animal in some way or it’s going to affect it in some way. We have that mindset in this area, and we, here at the shelter, try to change that mindset through talking to people and education.”
Trap-neuter-release is another option that has yet to be implemented in Angelina County but is an internationally utilized species control plan for cats. And it has been supported by the Best Friends Animal Society, one of the largest nonprofit no kill organizations in the U.S.
The idea is that groups from across the county would trap stray and feral cats and have a veterinarian spay or neuter them at a reduced cost, give them any medical treatment they may need to prevent the spread of deadly diseases, and release them again in a safe area close to where they were picked up.
The cat would then be chipped or have its ear knocked to show that they’ve been caught before. This keeps the feral or stray animals from reproducing, spreading deadly diseases and taking up space in the shelter.
Best Friends cites 10 cities where TNR worked, including Rome, where between 2000 and 2001 they revealed a 22% decrease in the number of cats overall. That percentage increased significantly after three years, Best Friends said.
Chips
Another possibility is requiring animals be registered with a microchip. This is an ordinance both Wright and Ramsey say is worth considering.
Animal advocates from across the state met with the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates on Aug. 13 and discussed microchipping animals as a first step toward improving the euthanasia rate by connecting people with their lost animals quickly, leaving fewer family pets in the shelter.
“We made it, by ordinance, that if an animal ends up in our city shelter, they cannot leave without having a microchip,” Andrea Gulley, an advocate from Amarillo that started working with their shelter on becoming a no-kill facility. “We just passed the cost along to the owner, and the chips only cost $6.”
It also gives the shelter an opportunity to talk to people about spaying or neutering their pet, she said.
