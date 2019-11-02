Christian Dempsey, the operations manager at Pilgrim’s Pride, spoke at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday luncheon at Crown Colony Country Club.
Dempsey and his family recently moved to East Texas from Guntersville, Alabama. He almost accepted a job transfer within Tyson Chicken, but he eventually decided on Pilgrim’s Pride after falling in love with the town and the area and speaking with the leaders of the company.
“When I went out there (to headquarters in Greeley, Colorado) I spent an hour and a half in an interview with the CEO and all their senior levels of management,” he said. “Not one time did we ever talk about processes. We talked about people and how we treat one another. That is why I decided on Pilgrim’s.”
The seven values of Pilgrim’s are its cornerstones, and they are used to hold each and every one of its employees accountable, Dempsey said. The values include determination, simplicity, availability, humility, sincerity, discipline and ownership.
“We have a lot to be thankful for, for where we are, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve each other, to serve our customers and to serve our shareholders,” he said.
The company has the following goals: to become a more valued partner with our key customers, the relentless pursuit of operational excellence, safe people/safe products/healthy attitudes, and a unique portfolio of diverse complimentary business models.
One out of every five chickens in the United States come from Pilgrim’s, and it is the second largest chicken producer in the world with operations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico and the United Kingdom, he said. The company began in 1946 with a single feed store owned by brothers Aubrey and Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim.
When Dempsey first got to Lufkin, he asked around about the company’s involvement in the community. He was not satisfied with the answer.
“We were kind of involved, but we weren’t really involved; our heart wasn’t in it,” he said. “So we challenged ourselves, our management team, what we can do. This team sitting over at this table, I promise you, they took off with it, and we are coming out, guns blazing.”
The business has set aside $250,000 to put back into the community in 2020 through local school sponsorships, Cinco de Mayo, CASA of the Pines, the Texas Forestry Museum, Angelina Beautiful/Clean, the Angelina County Fair, the Angelina Benefit Rodeo, Relay for Life and more.
“We’re here to say, ‘If somebody needs something, please reach out to us,’” he said. “We can’t help everybody, but we’re going to do everything we can to do that.”
Chamber President and CEO Tara Watson-Watkins thanked Pilgrim’s Pride for joining the Chamber’s chairman circle.
“We’re honored to have you on that level,” she said. “I appreciate the fact that you have come to town and have gotten involved and are getting involved in our community. We are honored and thrilled to have you and your family here.”
