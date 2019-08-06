Bobby Woods Jr.’s capital murder trial charge is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in state District Judge Paul White’s courtroom.
Woods, 21, is charged with capital murder of a person under 6 years of age in relation to the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler in 2015. Authorities searched for Mason for hours leading up to his body being found in a pond on Aug. 17, 2015.
Jury selection for Woods’ trial took place Monday morning. Attorney John Tunnell will represent Woods in his case and Assistant District Attorney Ken Dies and District Attorney Joe Martin will represent the state.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Woods for his charge on Aug. 28, 2015, after investigators in the case came to the conclusion he had pushed the boy into the pond. Woods has remained in the Angelina County Jail since the boy’s death and is currently the facility’s longest-serving inmate.
In October 2015, the ACSO arrested Woods’ then-girlfriend, Billie Jean Cuttler, on a charge of murder following accusations that she had told Woods she was pregnant and that they needed to “make room” at the home they lived in. Her attorney, Al Charanza, later clarified she was never pregnant.
The state offered Cuttler a plea bargain of 20 years in prison to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. White said he would wait to decide whether or not to accept her plea until after Woods’ trial; Cuttler must provide a testimony in Woods’ case as part of her plea deal.
