HUDSON — Hudson’s City Council scheduled a public hearing on its proposed budget for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26. The council will consider adopting the tax rate and approving the budget following the public hearing.
The city is proposing a tax rate of 30 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same as last year. It will raise $13,767 more in revenue for 2020, which is a 3.55% revenue increase. Of that money, $4,220 will be from new property added to the tax roll.
This rate will support a $3.1 million budget. Expenditures are expected to be about $15,500 under revenue this year, according to the budget.
The council also approved phase two of the Cedar Hill subdivision on Thursday, contingent on a drainage study, by request of Michael G. Parker.
The subdivision would consist of 35 homes on the outskirts of town that would eventually wish to be annexed by the city, Parker said. Phase one consisted of 22 properties that also be annexed.
“I’m here on behalf of the property owners,” he said. “The first phase was completed by a different entity. This person bought out the rest of the property.”
The new owners recently purchased the property and are looking to move forward with construction, he said. They will need to complete a drainage study and finalize numbers for the engineers, Parker said.
“They were wanting to go ahead and get the plat approved so they could go ahead with selling lots and building houses,” he said.
