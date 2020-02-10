The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Angelina County that will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A hazardous weather outlook reported by the agency's Shreveport, Louisiana, office notes showers and thunderstorms are expected in the region, which includes Angelina County and others counties in East Texas as well as parts of Arkansas and Louisiana. Rainfall in the amount of three to six inches are anticipated possible.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers in the day and 90% in the evening with winds up to 10 mph. The high Tuesday should be near 57 with a low around 51.
Wednesday’s forecast indicates a 100% chance of precipitation and possible a thunderstorm that will gradually lower to a 20% chance of showers before midnight. The high Wednesday is 61 with a low around 40.
Thursday's forecast calls for clear skies and a mostly sunny day. Forecasters expect a high near 58 and a low around 33. Friday should to be sunny, with a high near 56 and a low around 39.
A chance of showers returns for the weekend forecast, with a 40% chance of rain during the day Saturday and a 50% chance of rain that night. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day Sunday, with a 40% chance that night.
Forecasters say Saturday's high should be near 60, with a low around 49. Sunday's high should be near 70, with a low around 55.
The early forecast for President’s Day indicates a mostly cloudy day with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high should be near 71.
