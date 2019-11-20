Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in Angelina County.
Scanner traffic indicated the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. At this time, the Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the crash, which happened in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 59, north of Lufkin in front of Winston 8 Ranch.
Of the two vehicles involved, a Dodge Charger sustained heavy damage to its front, and a SUV appeared to have veered off the roadway and broke through a fence before turning over and coming to rest in a pasture.
The driver of the Charger did not appear to be injured. Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.
Traffic was slowed in the southbound lane as authorities worked to clear the scene.
In addition to DPS, Lufkin Fire and Rescue and Rivercrest/Redland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.