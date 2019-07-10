A Milam man was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Sabine County Monday afternoon.
A release from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates the crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. when a 2004 Ford pickup traveling south on state Highway 87 drove off the roadway to the right, then over corrected to the left, only to go back to the right and overturn off the right side of the road.
The driver, Marcus Crissman, 71, was pronounced dead by a Sabine County justice of the peace.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
