The Salvation Animal Rescue’s annual Pour 4 Paws event is on tap for Feb. 29.
The “Pawdi Gras”-themed event will feature comedians Timothy Banfield and Symply Courtney from Austin. The rescue wanted to bring something new and unique to Lufkin that would catch the attention of locals, Yvonne Smith, a founder of Salvation Animal Rescue, said.
Banfield is originally from Lufkin and told Diana Hale, another founder of Salvation, that he was excited to come back. Both comedians are donating their time, so all proceeds from the event go to helping Angelina County’s animals.
Tickets are $45 a person or $320 for a table that seats eight. The three women, Smith, Hale and Pam Smith, started the rescue in 2016 to reduce the number of stray animals in the community or animals put down at the shelter. They’ve since grown to promote better health and wellness in the county.
In 2019, they were able to raise around $10,000, which went to their Spay/Neuter Is a Paw-sitive Solution program. In the same year, they started Doug’s Hugs Food Pantry to feed low-income elderly people’s pets. They find applicants through the Meals on Wheels program.
“Money from this year’s event is going not only to the SNIPS program, but Doug’s Hugs,” Smith said. “We are able to feed 50 animals a month, but we’ll see those numbers go up. We keep getting more and more applications.”
For many elderly in the community, their pets are the only source of regular companionship they get, Smith said. Because many are low-income, they struggle to feed their pets. That leads many to feed them using the food they get from Meals on Wheels, she said.
The women deliver food for those pets across the county once a month. They also try to keep giving the animals the same food every month to ensure the animal doesn’t get sick.
“One of the reasons we started this is because we had family members of the elderly people asking us to take in their pets,” she said. “We’re not taking their pets away. It’s Etheir main source of companionship. That’s what started us.”
They hope this event will not only raise awareness, but fund the rescue and get more people interested in helping their cause. They need help delivering the food, especially where they want to grow the number of people they help.
Tickets are still available for the event at Eventbrite. Those interested in volunteering or donating can find them at their website and on Facebook.
