The Central High School robotics team is going to state once again.
After qualifying in the BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Robotics competition on Oct. 18 in The Woodlands, this year’s team will be heading to the state competition Dec. 5-7 in Frisco.
Robotics team sponsor Pat Harrison said he is proud of the team that is made up of a really great group of kids, especially when competing as a small school against teams across Texas.
“When you come up against those 6A schools from Houston and all the magnet schools, and we come in sixth place, seventh place? That’s pretty great,” Harrison said.
Superintendent Justin Risner said the district’s slogan this year is ALL IN or Attitude, Leadership, Legacy, Improvement and New Beginnings.
“When I look at this group and I think about four or five years, ya’ll are right now hitting two of those L’s — leadership and legacy,” Risner said. “Ya’ll are leaving something behind that will always be remembered.”
While the school has had sports like basketball and baseball for years, robotics is something new, and this team is breaking new ground for a legacy of robotics in Central, Risner said.
In robotics competitions, teams are charged with a new arena full of challenges that their robots must overcome every year. This year, the students had to build a robot that restored a power grid, senior Jackson Benton said.
Their robot had to pick a line off the ground and attach it to the poles. They also had to transport pipe through the trenches. Senior Mir Tayamen said the competition was six rounds.
“The first round we scored none. Zero points,” he said. “The second round we scored 40, the third round 40, the fourth we scored 60, the fifth 60 again and the sixth round we scored 140. We came back from last to seventh place.”
“Everybody was into it,” senior Brody Shoemaker said. “Nobody was sitting down in the entire place. Everybody was up, screaming, hollering with mascots. Intense is the word I would use.”
“It’s very similar to a sporting event,” Harrison said. “In fact, it’s probably louder than most sporting events.”
The key to their success was improving their programming, communicating better as a team and coordinating their drivers, Mir said.
Builder Luis Santoyo said as they are creating the robot and modifying it before and during the competition, it’s all about brainstorming together and coming up with the solution.
“I think it’s cool to see something come from nothing,” Macay Maddox said.
Junior Cece Marroquin said she enjoys robotics because it provides real world experience they can use when deciding on a career.
“If you’re going into the business side of it, there’s a marketing challenge, and you have to create a booth to sell your product,” she said. “Then there’s the actual engineering part. If you want to do any of that, you can try it and see if you actually like it.”
Junior Jacob Anderson said he enjoys being a part of something that will make up the future of society.
“Eventually technology is going to take over, and we’re going to use robots instead of actual people,” he said. “It’s less dangerous to use robots instead of people.”
