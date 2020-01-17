Diboll native Anthony Mitchell has published a book called “No Sweat” and is planning on returning to his hometown for book signings and presentations during February.
Mitchell grew up with a condition called hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia or HED.
“HED is a rare genetic condition that I was born with that touches all five of your senses,” he said. “More predominantly, it leaves you without sweat glands.”
This was one of the biggest challenges for a kid growing up in Texas, Mitchell said. When he played as a young child, he would put a wet towel around his neck and come into the air conditioning to cool down.
He loved sports, especially football. But because of the uniform and summer training months, he wasn’t able to pursue football. But he was able to creatively play basketball and run track.
“It was a pretty difficult process. The doctors had to approve me with my condition, but the doctors pretty much ruled it out. Fortunately, a couple of coaches knew that I had some athletic ability and I definitely had a joy in being involved in sports and everything I could,” he said.
So Mitchell would drench his uniforms in cold water and play until he got too warm. Then he would take breaks in between.
After graduating, Mitchell decided to pursue his love for music. He moved to Las Vegas and then to Seattle to attend the Seattle Art Institute.
Throughout his career he has created a music production company, publishing songs and poetry as well as designing apparel finding talent.
Mitchell said he hopes the book will help people understand the passion of persistence.
“In many stories that I’ve given in my book and my speaking I say, ‘Whatever your passion is, no matter what that passion is, understand that passion and be persistent in it and things will come together,’” he said.
“It may not come together exactly how other people think it would or how it’s supposed to, but it will come together.”
Mitchell’s book is available on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.