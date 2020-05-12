Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I plan to attend Baylor University and became a pediatric nurse.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? My freshman year in English class, a guy was dared to read while he was stuck in a trashcan.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I like Instagram's formatting and aesthetic.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? The opening theme of "High School Musical" because it's iconic.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I'd like to do away with the chili cheese fries. They're my least favorite.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? The people of Lufkin are what make the town great. It's full of kind people willing to help each other out.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, I've actually learned to be more open to new experiences and people. I used to be incredibly shy.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? There's a lot of negativity in the world, so maybe if we started to build each other up, a lot of world issues could be resolved.
What advice would you give your freshman self? It's incredibly important to manage your time wisely when it comes to schoolwork. It prevents procrastination.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Encarnación, my kindergarten teacher, was my first school teacher, and she sparked my curiosity about the world and my hunger for knowledge. For that, I'd like to thank her.
