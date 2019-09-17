The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees met to discuss the Advanced Placement report during its regular worksession Tuesday morning.
College Board releases data to school districts on student performance in the AP classes. AP classes are advanced courses that can double as college credit courses.
Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens reported that 303 students took AP exams and 652 exams were given at the high school last year. Last year, 11 more exams were given but 20 less students took AP exams.
There were 35 students considered AP scholars, meaning they scored a three or higher on three or more AP exams. There were four students considered AP scholars with honors, meaning they had an AP score average of 3.25 on three or more exams.
There were 13 AP scholars with distinction, meaning they had an average of 3.5 overall average on five or more exams. There was one national AP scholar with an average of 4.29 on eight AP exams.
Six exams were higher than the U.S. average — art history, English literature and composition, European history, world history, physics and Spanish language.
Five exams scored higher than the global average — art history, European history, world history, physics and Spanish language.
Vice president Don Mulbach asked how the district can use this data to improve.
“We work with the high school, we work with the instructor of these different courses to go over expectations and that type of thing,” Superintendent Lynn Torres said. “This is a huge investment. I don’t think that many people realize that the district pays for all of the AP exams.”
The district tries to balance that expectation with the exhaustion factor of the sheer rigor and amount of work the students endure, Torres said.
“When you’re looking at these AP scholars with distinctions, they took over eight different AP exams,” she said. “Imagine you’re doing that within two weeks of school with kids having four or five of them.”
Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Bynum reported that several more parts of the bond project are progressing. Several buildings were relocated at the middle school to prepare for construction and limit disruption.
Additional costs were accrued for the construction documents for the sports complex and multipurpose facilities. Torres said work is continuing on the middle school materials, finishes, flooring, color scheme, etc.
“Things are moving along pretty quickly, and I’m pleased with the progress,” Torres said.
Torres also said work on the District Education Center, formerly the Stallion Building, has come to a head, and DETCOG will be renting the other half of Dunbar Primary School while it’s not being used and while they are waiting for their new offices to be built.
The board will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the high school to honor the STEM Academy students and to conduct their next meeting.
