The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office helped bring Christmas cheer to several local children.
The annual Shop With a Cop program was held at the Lufkin Walmart last Saturday, with deputies volunteering to walk the aisles following children as they pointed out gifts, while ‘’elves’’ came along behind to purchase those presents. This year was the fifth time the program was held, and a total of 20 children in need received gifts, which program coordinator Jana Thompson set as a goal for the year.
Originally, Shop With a Cop started with a single deputy and provided Christmas to two children. This year, seven deputies and Sheriff Greg Sanches pitched in to help provide gifts. Eight “elves” also volunteered.
Thompson’s brother, Sgt. Joe Williams, detective Sereena Collin and deputies Mark Guerra, Adam Herrington, Geoff Gordon, Michael Perez and Alan Aguilar volunteered this year. Thompson also thanked those who made anonymous donations and Walmart’s Mary Henson, Patrick Cherry and Lynn Bass for hosting the program.
