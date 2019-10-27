Angelina County families showed their support for the Seasons of Hope Center by attending a pumpkin patch and bake-off on Saturday.
The organization has used the pumpkin patch — which features games, a maze, food and hay rides — as a fundraiser for the center for the last three years.
Saturday’s festivities included a bake-off as part of the day’s events. The pumpkin patch also will be open from 2-5 p.m. today.
Contestants made their best pumpkin flavored treats for a cakes and pies category, breads and muffins category and a cookies, candy, miscellaneous category.
One of the winning entries in the bake-off was made by a woman who is currently in the program at Seasons of Hope Center.
Pam Hudson, the chairman of the board for the Seasons of Hope Center, said the pumpkin patch is their biggest fundraising event throughout the year.
She said this year’s event is a place for families to “just come out and have a really safe, good time.”
Seasons of Hope Center is a faith-based wellness and restoration program that assists women transitioning from various life controlling issues to a productive and healthy lifestyle. Hudson said it’s a “residential living center for women battling various strongholds. Coming out of incarceration, addiction, family violence, that type of situation.”
The center sits is in a home sitting on 34 acres of land. the women take care of horses on the property, plant a large garden in the spring and take on of maintenance that needs to be done.
With all of the funding that comes from individuals, churches, grants and fundraisers such as the pumpkin patch, Hudson says the goal is to build onto what already exists on the land “so that moms and their kids could live and it would be very affordable, but very safe.”
“This program was inspired by a lady 15 years ago who had battled addiction in the past, and she had a vision to start a residential program where women could come and live,” Hudson said. She said eight women have graduated from the program over the last two years.
Tabatha Gault is one of those women. She spent a year at the Seasons of Hope Center beginning January 2017. She was volunteering at the pumpkin patch on Saturday with her three sons, and reflecting on how far she has come in her journey.
“I don’t think that I would have my life today if it wasn’t for Seasons of Hope ... I don’t think I would have survived.”
Hudson said she ‘‘believes women are incredibly resilient if they’ve been given a chance. So to bring them here and help them get an education, help them have a foundation in Christ ... it gives them hope.’’
