Members of First Missionary Baptist Church in Lufkin celebrated the successes of Capt. Myrick Richard, the first black fire captain in the Nacogdoches Fire Department, on Friday night.
The church takes time to recognize greats from within their community as a part of its anniversaries. This celebration marked 46 years of the Lufkin Interdenominational Choir.
Richard is a Lufkin resident who is known in his community for his service and, jokingly, for his excellent lawn care. Surrounded by his large family, including his wife, parents and close relatives, Richard listened as choir founder Frederic Tims broke down his impact on the community.
“This time, we have, last but not least, to honor a young man who has really endeared himself to the choir,” Tims said. “I can call him for anything and he will help me out. When I’m sick he takes care of me. I’m glad he has paramedic training.”
Richard graduated from Lufkin High School and from there achieved EMT certification and graduated from the fire academy at Kilgore Community College. He served at the Kilgore Fire Department before transferring to work closer to home in Nacogdoches.
“He’s been with the NFD for 19 years,” Tims said. “In September 2010, Brother Richard was voted to captain. He’s the first black captain of the Nacogdoches fire team.”
Outside of his work for the NFD, Richard also owns Richard’s Lawn Care and works for All Families Mortuary, Tims said.
“He is a champion to be proud of,” Tims said.
“I just want to tell everybody thank you,” Richard said. “I didn’t do this by myself. I’ve had a lot of help on my journey. I talked to a lot of people in different roles, as supervisors and different people on all levels, and I just took all of that in.”
Loving and supporting his family is of the utmost importance to him, he said.
Richard was thrilled to see his division chief, Michael Self, who was there to celebrate his successes. The two have a lot in common, which helped them connect, contributing to Richard’s growth in this position, he said.
“Our upbringing was the same,” he said. “He helped me along my journey. He put me in classes, he’s made classes available to me so I could accomplish these things.”
Self said he was honored to be there to support Richard. The two have known each other for more than 20 years, went to school together and were promoted to captain at the same time. He said he looked forward to Richard being promoted to battalion chief.
“He has served the citizens of Nacogdoches for coming up on 20 years as one of our best captains,” Self said. “He and I had a lot more hair when we first started. We also had slightly smaller waistlines.”
He continued, saying Richard was someone who had proven that a good name means more than riches and that he’d done his family proud. His name is synonymous with his love for his family, honesty, leadership, hard work and his impact on young lives in Nacogdoches, Self said.
Lufkin City Council member Robert Shankle also spoke for Richard and presented a proclamation from the city for his dedicated service as a fire fighter.
