Lufkin native Beryl Ann (B.A.) Bentsen, the wife of former senator and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Lloyd Bentsen, died Tuesday at the age of 98.
Bentsen was born the only child of Ann and Burrell Longino in Lufkin. She graduated from Lufkin High School at the age of 16 and attended the University of Texas at Austin.
Bentsen’s first job was at the Harry Conover Modeling Agency in New York City. After only six dates, she married Lloyd M. Bentsen Jr. in Columbus, Mississippi. For the next 35 years, she supported her husband’s public service and political career, “campaigning energetically for Lloyd’s causes, for they were her causes, too,” according to her obituary.
Lloyd Bentsen served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1948 to 1955 and in the U.S. Senate from 1970 through 1993. He sought the 1976 Democratic presidential nomination and was the Democratic nominee for vice president in 1988 on the Michael Dukakis ticket. He served on President Bill Clinton’s cabinet as Secretary of the Treasury from 1993 to 1994.
With her own political savvy, B.A. Bentsen served as the National Democratic Committee Woman from Texas at the infamous 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
She is remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved traveling and adventure. Her obituary claims, “In Africa, she was probably the only woman to shoot a lion between the eyes, left handed with her ever-present purse hanging off her elbow. Reflecting her sense of humor, if she thought Lloyd was paying too much attention to a female constituent, she would catch his eye from across the room, and tap her finger on her forehead right between her eyes. With a laugh, he got it.”
Never one to shy away from a challenge, after miraculously walking away from a private plane crash, Bentsen earned her pilot’s license.
The Bentsens were married more than 63 years. They had three children, Lloyd III, Lan and Tina, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bentsen possessed a great love of family and community. She served on the boards of the Houston Symphony, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, the YWCA, Criterion Capital of Houston, Transamerica Funds of San Francisco, and its successor John Hancock Mutual Funds of Boston.
Janice Ann Rowe said Bentsen was a member of the Lufkin High School Alumni Association and a longtime supporter of the program’s scholarship fund.
After losing her husband in 2006 and suffering a severe stroke of her own in 2009, Bentsen opened The Senator Lloyd and B.A. Bentsen Stroke Research Center at UT’s Institute for Molecular Medicine.
The family will host a private graveside service with a public memorial service to follow later in the year. Friends and loved ones can visit Bentsen’s tribute page at GeoHLewis.com to offer condolences.
