Members of the Lufkin Hotel/Motel Association asked the Lufkin City Council for help with their sewage rates during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Hotels and motels in Lufkin have been charged a base sewage rate regardless of occupancy. Business owners would then come back to the city in January to tell them how many rooms were occupied and a credit could be applied for the next year.
In the April 22 meeting, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment which would change the ordinance’s language to reflect the city’s operations. They approved the same ordinance change on Tuesday, with the amendment that credits would be handled quarterly, rather than annually.
But the hotel and motel owners on Tuesday asked the council to take it a step further and have their sewage bills reflect usage, rather than occupancy.
“Right now we really need your help because we have, not even teens, but single-digit occupancy,” Victor Patel, who represented the group, said. “But we have done and kept all of our hotels operational.”
The hotels are struggling now because the pandemic has shut down most travel, and being hit with bills that are reflective of a full hotel rather than a barely occupied one is difficult for many.
“Lufkin has been my life,” Amrat Rowjee said. “Unfortunately, about a year ago a fire destroyed my hotel. It messed up 14 of my rooms and for every room I was expecting (the city) to give me credit for them, but for almost a year I’ve gotten no compensation for that.
“This is the first time I’ve come here to speak to this (council). … There’s nothing going on right now. All our resources that we used to have here in Lufkin are gone. Whatever we had, we don’t have it anymore.”
The other issue both men discussed is that when a hotel is full, the city charges them extra for sewage. They don’t believe this is fair to their business either.
Patel said they won half the battle at this meeting and plan to continue fighting for the hotel and motel owners in the city.
“If they’re not occupied, why are you charging us? Read our (sewage) bill,” Patel said.
City manager Keith Wright stood with the group for several minutes following the city council meeting to discuss their wants and needs. Plans could be overheard regarding future meetings to continue to discuss a solution to this problem.
The city council also approved the first reading for the issuance of $5.2 million in bonds to fund Phase 1 of the Capital Improvements Plan. The bonds were issued at a 2.846% interest rate for 20 years.
This phase includes: a public safety training emergency operations center, new Parks & Recreation building (which was already passed; this bond would reimburse the city budget as already approved), the Whitehouse Drive West extension, the First Street Plaza improvements, bus stops and the Jones Lake walking trail.
The council also agreed to refund some bonds from November 2010. This would bring the city some savings in repaying $5.25 million at a 1.601% interest rate for seven years. This will save the city $160,375, city manager Keith Wright said.
