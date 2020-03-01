There were 1,707 indexed crimes reported in Lufkin in 2019, according to the annual report released by the Lufkin Police Department.
“It is my pleasure to share with you the 2019 annual report,” police chief David Thomas told city council members during a recent meeting. “This report will not only give you information about the police department, but will also provide you with a few of our crime statistics and calls for service.
“Once again, Lufkin shows that it is a growing, vibrant city and is the hub for many medical and retail businesses. With the increased daytime population and activity comes an increase in calls for service. This report will give you a snapshot of our activity in 2019 and will provide you an inside look at the makeup of our department.”
Of the 1,759 reported crimes in 2019, LPD reported 1,707 were substantiated and indexed.
For comparison, there were 1,537 indexed crimes in 2018. The crime rate per 100,000 people for Lufkin in 2019 was 4,807, a 10% increase over 2018’s crime rate.
“To measure crime trends, Lufkin utilizes reporting systems like Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS),” the report states. “In late December 2019, the department switched to the NIBRS system and will no longer be using UCR for state and federal crime reporting.
“UCR collects the reporting of seven ‘index’ crimes. There are two types of index crime — violent and property. Violent crimes recorded include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault while property crimes include burglary, theft (larceny) and motor vehicle theft.”
Additionally, the report notes arson and human trafficking are index crimes in which the number of reported offenses are collected, however, neither is a part of the crime index.
Overall, 183 violent crimes were reported in 2019, while 134 were reported in 2018.
Lufkin’s murder rate remained the same from 2018 to 2019, with a single slaying reported inside the city limits in both years.
The lone slaying reported in 2019 was the shooting death of Angel Sanchez, 32, which occurred on Sept. 29, 2019. The suspect in that case, Kevin Lopez, 27, remains at large. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
There also were 20 rape cases reported in both 2018 and 2019. Arrests were made in 12 of the 2019 cases for a clearance rate of 60%. The clearance rate in 2018 was 55%.
Thirty-five robberies were reported in 2019 as compared to 16 in 2018. Nearly half, 49%, of 2019’s robberies were cleared. Nineteen percent of 2018’s cases were cleared.
The number of reported aggravated assaults in 2019 increased to 127, with police clearing 51% of the cases. Officers cleared 73% of the 97 reported cases in 2018.
The majority of crimes Lufkin officers responded to in 2019 were property crimes. Police responded to 1,524 incidents, an increase over the 1,403 in 2018.
Most of the property crimes reported were cases of larceny-theft, with 1,196 reported in 2019. Officers cleared 353, or 30%, of those cases.
There were 1,067 property crimes reported in 2018. The clearance rate was 32%
“The majority of property crimes are crimes of opportunity,” said Jessica Pebsworth, LPD spokeswoman. “Not to say that people don’t break windows and door locks, but the majority is crime of opportunity from items left inside vehicles or left unsecured outside where someone can grab them. Being vigilant and proactive will cut down on property crimes.
“With our department we take reports on anything. In a larger city they would not take reports on things we take reports on. If someone steals from a trash can, we take a call on it. A larger city wouldn’t. It makes our property crime and call volume much larger.”
Fewer burglaries occurred in 2019 compared to 2018 — 215 and 260 — respectively. However, the clearance rate in 2019 was 10% while the 2018 rate was 16%.
Broken down by entry method, 64% of burglaries in 2019 were forcible, 34% were unlawful with no force and 2% were attempted.
Motor vehicle theft also increased to 113 in 2019; there were 76 in 2018. Police cleared by arrest 37% of 2019’s thefts.
Fifty-three of the 2019 stolen vehicles were trucks or buses, 44 were automobiles and 16 were other vehicles, such as ATVs. The value of those stolen vehicles was $956,892. The value of the recovered property was $806,459.
“Our 2019 numbers show an uptick in stolen vehicles,” the report states. “This was attributed to a group of individuals acting together to target Ford trucks. A particular year-model range is easier to hotwire than most other vehicles.
“Arrests have been made in the majority of the cases attributed to that group and vehicles have been returned to their owners.”
The value off property reported stolen in 2019 was $2,370,361, a bit higher than the $2,277,822 stolen in 2018. Of the amount stolen in 2019, $1,111,765 was reported recovered.
Police made 1,792 adult arrests in 2019 as compared to the 1,382 adults arrested in 2018. More juveniles also were arrested in 2019 — 62 — compared to 51 in 2018.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimate for Lufkin in 2010 was 35,064: 56.7% white, 27.4% African-American and 24.1% Hispanic.
The report’s racial profiling breakdown states 4,408 traffic stops were made in 2019. Of those, 2,206 were white, 1,292 black, 865 Hispanic, 28 Asian/Pacific Islander and 17 Alaska Native/Native American.
Officers knew the race or ethnicity in 296 of the stops. Police searched 660 vehicles and consent was given 132 times. Arrests resulted after 601 of the stops.
Physical force resulting in bodily injury was used during one stop.
There were 20 vehicle pursuits in 2019; there were 17 in 2018. A breakdown of the LPD’s Chevy Tahoe pursuit vehicles note their vehicles have a projected top speed without equipment of 121 mph.
Four vehicle-related fatalities occurred in 2019, two of which were the result of vehicle-to-vehicle crashes. The other two were auto-pedestrian accidents.
The department’s communication center dispatched 53,159 calls during 2019. Of these, 37,259 were police calls, 8,856 EMS calls, 3,744 fire calls, 247 private ambulance calls and 666 were after-hours public work calls.
On average:
■ An emergency 911 call was answered every nine minutes.
■ A police officer was dispatched every 14 minutes.
■ The average response time for LPD officers was eight minutes.
■ August was the busiest month for calls for police services, while February was the least busy.
■ There were 145,772 non-emergency calls.
“You call our department and you’re going to see an officer,” Pebworth said. “Even if you accidentally dial 911, we are going to make contact just to ensure the safety.”
Crime Stoppers of Lufkin received 1,016 anonymous tips throughout the year, which helped in the clearance of 66 cases, 97 arrests, the apprehension of 19 fugitives and the administrative discipline for 20 on-campus incidents.
Three weapons and one vehicle also were recovered thanks to tips to Crime Stoppers. Those tips led to the recovery of $15,865 in property and the seizure of $6,200 in drugs.
Crime Stoppers paid out $15,460 in rewards for tips in 2019.
The department’s budget for the 2019 fiscal year was $9,877,530, which was higher than 2018’s budget of $9,569,311.
The majority of the budget — $6,332,504, went to salaries and wages, with another $2,248,620 for benefits.
Other budgeted expenses:
■ $413,680 for supplies.
■ $174,550 for maintenance.
■ $707,176 for miscellaneous ex■ $1,000 for sundry charges.
During his presentation, Thomas noted upcoming changes to LPD’s dispatch system and record management, as well as changes to the FBI’s crime reporting system.
Due to these changes, the 2019 annual report did not include a section on drug crimes, while the 2018 and previous reports did.
“We are in the process of a major update of our computer-aided dispatch system and our records management system,” he said. “Both systems are currently managed by Sam Houston State University through their criminal research information management systems. This system gives university researchers ‘an opportunity to work on modeling improvements in police strategies’ and ‘provides faculty and students police data that can be used in various dissertation and other research.’
“Along with this update, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is moving from the Uniform Crime Reporting system to the National Incident-Based Reporting System. The NIBRS system is supposed to allow more standardized reporting among agencies and give an overall picture of crime statistics.”
