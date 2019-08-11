DIBOLL — Diboll held its annual Back to School Bash at the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center Saturday afternoon.
Now in its the 14th year, the event originally began at the First Methodist Church in Diboll, but as it grew in popularity it had to move to the civic center three years ago to accommodate the number of attendees. This year, Stephens was expecting between 200 and 250 people to attend.
Christie Stephens and her husband started the event. Stephens is the Children’s Director for the church and is also a teacher for the school district.
“I saw that the kids needed supplies. We’re a title school — that means we’re a low income area, so we just wanted to help our kids.”
“We don’t limit it just to Diboll. ... We have a variety of things. We don’t care, just come,” Stephens said.
She also said that “as a teacher, you love your students and you want the best for them, so I just wanted to make sure they were excited to learn and were prepared. I wanted to be sure that their parents did not have to worry about the stress of a financial situation.”
Diboll’s Bash is unique in that it is shaped as more of a carnival for students. As they enter the event, they are handed grocery bags with small toys and tickets inside. There are little games like croquet, bowling and a horseshoe toss where they can use their tickets to play. Once they play, their prize is to pick among school supplies.
“They can win a backpack, a lunchbox, socks or a new outfit — whatever it is,” said Stephens. For each school supply they win, the student will mark it off of the list of supplies that was given to them when they arrived.
The Back to School Bash had plenty of tables set up to help with more basic needs, as well. There were tables for parents to register their students for Diboll schools, a table full of free, gently-used clothes and shoes and there also were free haircuts offered. Southern Roots Salon & Co. had two stylists there to provide their services. As a special treat, the Assistant Principal of Diboll High School Andre Emmons also was cutting hair.
“This is how I got through college, made some extra money, so any chance I get to give back to the community, I will,” Emmons said.
